18-year-old charged with firing shots at 3 Hillsborough, NJ homes

🚨 Two homes were shot at during one night and one on another night

🚨 All the homes were occupied at the time of their respective shootings

🚨 The prosecutor did not disclose a motive or if the homes were targeted

HILLSBOROUGH – An 18-year-old was charged with firing shots at three homes in the township on two different nights.

Ryan Vandermeer, of Hillsborough, fired at the rear sliding glass door of a Robin Road and at a second-floor window of a home of Brookside Lane less than a mile away later between 10:15 and 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 3, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Both homes were struck with a "low caliber bullet," according to McDonald.

Vandermeer then fired at the rear sliding glass door of a third house on Gateway Boulevard on the evening of Sept. 5 with a medium caliber bullet, officials said.

All three residences were occupied at the time but no injuries were reported.

Map showing locations of shootings in Hillsborough Map showing locations of shootings in Hillsborough (Canva) loading...

Closing in on a suspect

An investigation by Hillsborough police and the Prosecutor's Office made Vandermeer the suspect. Police found “numerous firearms and ammunition” at his home on Tuesday during the execution of a search warrant at his home of his home before he was arrested Tuesday.

McDonald did not disclose a motive for the shootings, if there was a connection or if the homes were targeted.

Vandermeer was charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and three counts of third-degree endangering another person. He is being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention heading.

