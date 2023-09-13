18-year-old charged with firing shots at 3 Hillsborough, NJ homes
HILLSBOROUGH – An 18-year-old was charged with firing shots at three homes in the township on two different nights.
Ryan Vandermeer, of Hillsborough, fired at the rear sliding glass door of a Robin Road and at a second-floor window of a home of Brookside Lane less than a mile away later between 10:15 and 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 3, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
Both homes were struck with a "low caliber bullet," according to McDonald.
Vandermeer then fired at the rear sliding glass door of a third house on Gateway Boulevard on the evening of Sept. 5 with a medium caliber bullet, officials said.
All three residences were occupied at the time but no injuries were reported.
Closing in on a suspect
An investigation by Hillsborough police and the Prosecutor's Office made Vandermeer the suspect. Police found “numerous firearms and ammunition” at his home on Tuesday during the execution of a search warrant at his home of his home before he was arrested Tuesday.
McDonald did not disclose a motive for the shootings, if there was a connection or if the homes were targeted.
Vandermeer was charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and three counts of third-degree endangering another person. He is being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention heading.
