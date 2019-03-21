18 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Mar. 22-24

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

CAMDEN COUNTY

Children's Character Breakfast

Join the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey for a magical morning for children and their families filled with a delightful breakfast, a special Character Parade. Princesses, superheroes, and storybook characters–we've got them all including autograph books, arts & Crafts, face painting and raffle prizes. We're serving up breakfast and a side order of FUN.

Mar 23, 2019

Tavistock Country Club

100 Tavistock Ln., Haddonfield, NJ 08033

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Spring Bridal Fair

The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce and the Wildwoods Convention Center are hosting the 11th Annual Spring Bridal Fair, the largest bridal event in South Jersey. Meet face-to-face with industry professionals at this premier event to find everything you need to create the wedding of your dreams and all of the celebrations leading up to your special day!

Mar 24, 2019

Wildwoods Convention Center

4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260

Premium Tastings

An experimental farmer, our Winemaker takes chances and pushes the envelope. Our estate vines are his most prized asset. Those that rise to the challenge, producing what he considers worthy, earn the Signature Series label of his limited production, artisan wine collection. Taste and purchase these wines, along with other limited production wines, during our Premium Wine Tasting every Saturday at Hawk Haven Winery. Tastings are $18 per person. Take home the souvenir hawk logo wine glass for an additional $2. Reservations required for groups of 6 or more, email info@hawkhavenvineyard.com for more information.

Mar 2, 2019 - Mar 30, 2019

Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 South Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

New Jersey Theatre Alliance's Stages Festival

WheatonArts hosts the New Jersey Theatre Alliance’s Stages Festival on March 23 at 2 p.m. with a special production of “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day”, presented by Surflight Theatre. FREE and open to the public, this show is appropriate for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. In this delightful adaptation of Judith Viorst’s popular book, Alexander's rather trying life is set to music and brings to the stage one of America's most spirited characters. Alexander's struggles with life's daily dramas will not only entertain but educate young audiences as they identify with Alexander and the obstacles he encounters, encouraging them to share their feelings and to realize that everybody has bad days sometimes. Admission is FREE, part of the WheatonArts “Family Days! Presented by PNC Arts Alive!” program. To register for your free seats to the show, click above link.

Mar 23, 2019

1000 Village Drive, Millville, NJ 08332

Millville, New Jersey 08332

HUDSON COUNTY

Women's History Month: Musicians Who Rocked the 1980s Hoboken Sound

Sat. March 23: Concert, 8pm; $15; Performances: • Karyn Kuhl Band • Wygalator w / Janet Wygal & guest Jane Scarpantoni • Brenda Sauter & friends w / Wild Carnation, The Feelies, & Speed the Plough • Long Neck Sun. March 24: Panel Discussion, 3pm; $10; featuring: • Alice Genese: Gut Bank & Sexpod • Brenda Sauter: Wild Carnation, Speed the Plough & The Feelies• Jane Scarpantoni: Tiny Lights, REM, Richard Barone, Bruce Springsteen • Deena Shoshkes: The Cucumbers, Deena & The Campfire Flies • Janel Wygal: The Individuals, The Wygals & Wygalator. Moderator: Todd Abramson (former owner of Maxwell's) Celebrating their contributions & exploring their journey as they continue to make inspiring & exciting music. ‍

Mar 23, 2019 - Mar 24, 2019

Monty Hall

43 Montgomery St., Jersey City, NJ 07302

MERCER COUNTY

SMASH: Crocs!

SMASH: Crocs will explore crocodile portrayals in folktales and myths, art and literature, and pop culture throughout the world. This SMASH program is in conjunction with NJ Maker’s Day; croc-inspired activities will focus on making and creativity.

Mar 23, 2019

New Jersey State Museum

205 W. State St., Trenton, NJ 08608

Get On Down!

Get On Down! with the Trenton Circus Squad! The Trenton nonprofit will present an all squad, all staff, performance to raise money for our organization. Our squad puts forth so much heart and dedication into every performance. Our events are an important part of the community. We make all of our programming is free and open to all. This go round we need you to participate by purchasing a ticket to what is sure to be an exceptional event. Performing with the Squad will be the Ever After Band and national recording artist Bradd Marquis. Come see juggling, acrobatics, aerials, German wheel, clowning, tight wire and so much more! We'll have live music, popcorn, cotton candy and other goodies to enjoy as you witness the inspiring performances of our team in the historic Roebling Wire Works building. Tickets are discounted if purchased online, they are also available at the door. Adults $25. Under 17 $15.

Mar 23, 2019

The Roebling Wire Works Factory

675 S Clinton Ave., Trenton, NJ 08611

Blank Canvas Gala and Art Auction

Join us for an inspiring evening of amazing art, wonderful food, live music – and the opportunity to go home with an original work of art, a fine bottle of wine (or two) and possibly a cash prize! The Blank Canvas Gala and Art Auction, an invitational Art Show, will feature original works of art created by some of the most talented artists of our region. Each of the participating artists was given a 12″ x 12″ blank canvas on which to create a new work of art. Each piece, ranging from realism to postmodernism using all mediums including fabric, photography, acrylic paint, and found materials, will be offered for sale. Proceeds from the Blank Canvas Gala and Art Auction will support the WWAC’s education programs benefiting young children, teens and adults, as well as multidisciplinary arts programming for the community often offered free of charge.

Mar 23, 2019

952 Alexander Road

West Windsor Arts Center, New Jersey 08550

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Home Gardeners School

Designed to offer "something for everyone," Home Gardeners School is made up of 40 individual workshop sessions covering a wide array of horticulture topics. This format allows you to select the workshops that are most relevant to your gardening interests in order to create your own unique, customized schedule for this fun day of learning. Our instructors will cover a whole host of practical topics designed to prepare you and your garden for the spring and beyond, including landscape design, common problems and solutions, annuals, perennials, vegetables, bees, pruning, best management practices, and much more!

Mar 23, 2019

89 George Street, Hickman Hall

New Brunswick, New Jersey 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Highlands 17th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

Competition of Floats, many giveaways, 12 Pipe & Drum Bands, Irish Dancers and more. Watch the parade beginning at 2 pm from Huddy Park at Bay and Waterwitch Avenues. Visit all Highlands establishments for parade specials and festivities. Register to participate online!

Mar 23, 2019

Huddy Park

Bay & Waterwitch Ave., Highlands, NJ 07732

Meet and Greet with Kyle Palmieri

Kyle Palmieri will be at iPlay America's Event Center for a Super VIP experience and a Meet and Greet! Super VIP doors: 12pm – Please be advise all lines will form outside. Tickets: Super VIP: $125 A Super VIP ticket includes an exclusive experience with Kyle Palmieri. Ticketholders will receive one (1) professional photo opportunity, one (1) personal item autographed, one (1) signed iPA branded 8x10 photo, hors d'oeuvres and refreshments including beer, wine, soda. Super VIP ticketholders will not go into the GA meet and greet. GA Meet & Greet: $50 One (1) downloadable professional photo opportunity and one (1) signed 8x10 commemorative iPA branded Kyle Palmieri photo.

Mar 24, 2019

iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

OCEAN COUNTY

Albert Music Hall Irish show

A live stage concert of Irish and Country music. There will be an Irish Greeter to meet you and Irish step dancers to entertain you. 7:30 - 11 pm. Tickets at the door.

Mar 23, 2019

Albert Music Hall

131 Wells Mills Rd., Waretown, NJ 08758

Emo Skate Night - New Jersey!

Come sing along and roller skate to your favorite emo, indie, and pop-punk bands! Free photobooth and more!

Mar 24, 2019

Jackson Skating Center

2270 W. County Line Rd., Jackson, NJ 08527

PASSAIC COUNTY

End-of-Winter Tree Walk

Join Head Landscape Designer Rich Flynn as he leads this perennial favorite. Learn the differences between trees and how to tell them apart in this special tree walk. Meet at the Carriage House; wear sturdy, comfortable shoes. FREE.

Mar 23, 2019

New Jersey Botanical Gardens

2 Morris Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456

Audubon: Gardening for Butterflies

Don Torino of the Bergen County Audubon Society offers an indoor photo presentation on creating gardens that welcome butterflies, birds and other pollinators with perennials, annuals and native plants. At the Carriage House Visitor Center. FREE.

Mar 24, 2019

New Jersey Botanical Gardens

2 Morris Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456

SOMERSET COUNTY

The Beatles are back in Bound Brook!

The Brook Arts Center ( Historical Brook Theater ) brings back the classic Beatles

film A Hard Day’s Night, featuring Help! on March 23, 2019 @ 7pm.

Join us for an evening of Beatlemania. Scream, shout and sing along with the Beatles! Come dress as your favorite Beatle to win tickets to our upcoming movie events! Play Beatle Trivia to win tickets! These films are must see for those who experienced it the first time and those who never saw it on the big screen! This special double feature event is only $10! Tickets are available in advance at www.brookarts.org or at the door the night of the show, doors open at 6:00 pm. The Brook Art Center is located in downtown Bound Brook at 10 Hamilton Street.

Mar 23, 2019

10 Hamilton Street, Bound Brook, New Jersey 08805

SUSSEX COUNTY

Maple Sugaring Open House

Come celebrate the Annual Maple Sugaring Open House at historic Lusscroft Farm. Watch live demonstrations of how to tap the maple trees, collect the sap, and make the delicious syrup. Fresh maple syrup will be available for purchase. Funds raised from the syrup sales go to the maple sugaring project at Lusscroft. Presented by The Heritage and Agriculture Association, Inc., the NJ Tree Farm Program, and the NJ Society of American Foresters, in cooperation with the NJ DEP/Division of Parks and Forestry. FREE.

Mar 23, 2019 - Mar 24, 2019

Lusscroft Farm

50 Neilson Rd. & 4-H Trail, Wantage, NJ 07461

UNION COUNTY

Comedy Improv Show: Multiple Personality Disorder

Multiple Personality Disorder features a cast of DRT regulars and special guests, with Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu French, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan and David Lee White. MPD's unpredictable shows are always packed with laughs from start to finish. MPD performs improv comedy sketches like those seen on the popular television show, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and uses audience input to shape the scenes that the actors instantly create onstage. Performers use ingredients such as everyday objects, strange maladies, and unusual circumstances to cook up unconventional mini-plays that appear and disappear before your eyes.

Mar 23, 2019

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre

Oakes Center, 120 Morris Ave., Summit, NJ 07901