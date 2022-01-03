16 words or phrases people in NJ don’t want to hear in 2022

Khosrork

In the last couple of years, we've been exposed to some new vocabulary, due in part to the pandemic.

Some words or phrases have just evolved with the culture. Many of these are embraced and melt into the lexicon of modern American language. Yet plenty of these new expressions are ones many people hope they don't hear again in the new year.

Of course, that's not really possible. People gonna say what people gonna say.

We asked our listeners at the end of the year which ones they hope don't survive in the new year. There were plenty of suggestions.

People in New Jersey are usually ahead of the curve when it comes to most things, and language is no different. In no particular order these are the words and phrases New Jerseyans have had enough of:

  • 1

    Circle back

  • 2

    Loop them in

  • 3

    Faucci

  • 4

    These unprecedented times

  • 5

    Vaccine/Anti-Vaxxer

  • 6

    Wrap my head around it

    Instead of "wrap my arms around it."
  • 7

    Out of an abundance of caution

  • 8

    It is what it is

  • 9

    Woke

  • 10

    You know what?

  • 11

    I could care less

    Instead of "I couldn't care less."
  • 12

    My bad

  • 13

    Irregardless

    Instead of "regardless"
  • 14

    Transmission rate

  • 15

    It's been a minute

  • 16

    COVID

There is never a shortage of what people in New Jersey are annoyed with.

Well, we can ALL hope the last word on the list won't be said as much in the present tense, but more referred to in the past tense in 2022.

Let's hope!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Famous NJ people from A to Z (almost)

Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top