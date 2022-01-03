In the last couple of years, we've been exposed to some new vocabulary, due in part to the pandemic.

Some words or phrases have just evolved with the culture. Many of these are embraced and melt into the lexicon of modern American language. Yet plenty of these new expressions are ones many people hope they don't hear again in the new year.

Of course, that's not really possible. People gonna say what people gonna say.

We asked our listeners at the end of the year which ones they hope don't survive in the new year. There were plenty of suggestions.

People in New Jersey are usually ahead of the curve when it comes to most things, and language is no different. In no particular order these are the words and phrases New Jerseyans have had enough of: