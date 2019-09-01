15-year-old swimmer goes missing at Jersey Shore beach

SPRING LAKE — Police and lifeguards were looking for a 15-year-old boy swept up in the rough surf on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed they were looking for the teen who went missing off the Newark Avenue beach around 3 p.m. The State Police Marine Unit also was involved in the search.

A family member first reported the boy missing after he had been swimming with his sister, Spring Lake Police chief Edward Kerr said.

About 75 to 80 lifeguards from Spring Lake and neighboring communities also joined in the search, Kerr said.

Yellow flags were flying at Jersey Shore beaches today as the ocean was churned up by Hurricane Dorian, a category 5 hurricane headed towards the southeast coast of the United States.

"Major Hurricane Dorian is stirring up the entire Atlantic basin. We had a moderate risk of rip currents posted today, and the surf will only get rougher as Dorian gets closer this week," said New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

More from New Jersey 101.5