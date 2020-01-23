15 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Jan. 24-26

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

BERGEN COUNTY

Meadowlands Homestyle Chili & Salsa Cook-Off

Calling All Cooks! Enter our Home-style Chili and Salsa Cook-off. Not a cook? Free samples will be given for the People's Choice vote following the 8 pm judging. Cook-off takes place in the Food Court. Prizes: $1,000 Grand Prize plus a spot in the ICS's World Championship Homestyle Chili Cook-off in Reno, NV! 2nd $500, 3rd $250, People's Choice Winner $250 and Salsa Winner $500 (must be home-made no store bought salsa allowed).

Jan 25, 2020

Meadowlands Racetrack

1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Fire & Ice Festival

A free event in Downtown Mount Holly that combines two popular traditions: Mount Holly's Ice Carving Festival & Annual Chili Contest. A family-oriented event from 10 am - 4 pm. Watch pro and amateur ice carvers turn 300 lb. ice blocks into crystalline works of art and taste the best chili in town! Enjoy the craft beer tasting tent (Noon -4 pm) withCape May Extra Ready, Cape May Honey Porter, Flying Fish Jersey Juice, Evil Genius Stacey's Mom, Tonewood Fuego, Spellbound IPA & Icarus Lil Yacht Juice. Exhibits, entertainment and great food in a historic setting. A cure to cabin fever!

Jan 25, 2020

Main St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060

CAMDEN COUNTY

WinterFest Sidewalk Sale

Shop til you Drop at Haddonfield’s annual Winter Sidewalk Sale! Be sure to visit all the businesses on Kings Highway, Haddon Avenue, Kings Court, Tanner, Mechanic and Ellis Streets!

Jan 23, 2020 - Jan 26, 2020

Downtown Haddonfield

Haddonfield, NJ 08033

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Mid-Winter Antique Show

The event features over 40 quality dealers showcasing a wide selection of unique furniture, books, ceramics, glass, jewelry, linens, memorabilia, paper, toys, pottery primitives, vintage accessories, and more. Enjoy discounted admission at $6 per person during the show! The award-winning Museum Stores will be open during both days of the show. The Museum of American Glass and Artist Studios will be open during the Antique Show from 11 am - 3 pm both days.

Jan 25, 2020 - Jan 26, 2020

WheatonArts

1000 Village Dr., Millville, NJ 08332

ESSEX COUNTY



Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

Featuring eight skilled Monster Jam® athletes, Newark fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each Triple Threat Series competitor tearing up the dirt in customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and of course, the iconic Monster Jam trucks. These Monster Jam athletes will go head-to-head for points in Freestyle, 2 Wheel Skills Challenge and several Racing competitions, testing their agility, speed and versatility. Newly added as a special fan bonus during Freestyle, a Monster Jam driver will attempt Newark’s FIRST-EVER indoor arena-based Monster Jam truck back flip! Plus, fans in every city can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the 2-Wheel Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones. Some of the most popular and exciting Monster Jam trucks will compete including Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco, Zombie and more.

Jan 24, 2020 - Jan 26, 2020

25 Lafayette St., Newark, New Jersey 07102

Radical Women Exhibition

Radical Women: Fighting for Power and the Vote in New Jersey! Opening Reception: January 23, 2020 5:30 -7:30. Panel: “The Battle Over Women’s Suffrage in Newark” March 11, 2020 6:00-8:00. Exhibition: January 23, 2020 – December 31, 2020.

Jan 23, 2020 - Dec 2020

Newark Public Library - 3rd Floor Gallery

5 Washington Street, Newark, NJ 07101

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Winter Artisan Market

Visit Unionville for a weekend of artisan crafts, gourmet food products, live music, and delicious wine! Matt Runciman performs acoustic originals and covers on both Saturday and Sunday 1-4pm. Ms. Fu's Yummy Asian Food Truck will be present both days serving up delicious classic & new dishes of Japanese, Thai, Chinese, & American flavor. Twenty vendors will sell cheeses, pickled foods, hand-knitted clothing, ceramics, pet collars and leashes, jewelry, decor items, soaps, botanicals, and much more. There's no cost to attend, tastings are $10.

Jan 25, 2020 - Jan 26, 2020

Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

Wassailing the Apple Trees

Help us celebrate the ancient British tradition at Terhune Orchards this winter. Wassail the apple trees with us. The public is invited to join the Mount Family in our tradition of protecting our orchards and insuring a successful crop for the next season. Activities include dancing and singing by the Molly Dancers and re-enactments of old English traditional rituals. Everyone joins in with chanting and music making, toasts of hot cider and placing gifts of cider-soaked bread in the tree branches while chanting the lively words of praise for the New Year. Warm yourself next to our bonfire (marshmallows included) or in our store. Live music, provided by the Spiced Punch quartet playing traditional music using violins and flutes of many kinds, will be performed all afternoon. The festivities are free and open to the public, young and old. Join the fun. Bring noisemakers, drums, whistles, bells, clackers, or put a few pebbles in an empty coffee can with a lid. These will make a joyful and worthy noise to drive away any and all spirits.

Jan 26, 2020

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Evil Expo

Evil Expo: A celebration of joyous villainy! Welcome to Evil Expo, one of the world's great celebrations of the enthralling world of rogues, miscreants, ne'er do wells, and other glorious scoundrels. All ages are welcome; as Darth Vader points out, it's never too early to learn the Dark Side. Why do we love the defiance, the outspoken bravery and the many joys of fictional villainy? Let's give some background. Do you ever awaken in that peculiar alternative universe, the one that appears to be on fire? You know, where humanity has more information and access to knowledge than at any other time throughout history? We've responded to it in ways that are horrifying. Because in this gritty reboot, the rules have gone strange. We no longer seem to say that a person or an idea might be right or wrong. Instead, we're told that a particular thing is, in fact, either the most hideous and vile thing, or else it is the avatar of all that is good. Enact your fictional villainy. Join us.

Jan 24, 2020 - Jan 26, 2020

Radisson of Piscataway

21 Kingsbridge Rd., Piscataway Township, NJ 08854

Snack Attack Comedy Show

Snack attack is a comedy show combined with a cooking competition. Part gut-busting laughs, part gut-filling snacks, this show will leave you fully satisfied. Over the course of the show, the hosts will serve up hilarious comedians while simultaneously making a snack from scratch, and you will decide the winner. This month, the hosts will see who can make the best marshmallow themed snack. Headliner Gordon Baker-Bone has been featured on MTV, AXS TV, recently headlined Caroline's Comedy Club in NY as part of their Breakout Artist series. Co-Host Ben Miller was recently ranked among the top 30 roast battlers in NYC and once 3-D printed cookies in a university lab. Co-Host Mark Henely has been nominated for Asbury Park's comedian of the year two years in a row and also supports every color of Mountain Dew. Join them for an evening of food and laughter, featuring: Chelsea Morowski Misha Han Farooq Hussain Nathan Orton.

Jan 25, 2020

George St. Co-Op

89 Morris St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Nezfest: The Music of Michael Nesmith and The Monkees

Join us at Hailey's Harp & Pub on January 25 as we celebrate the songs and artistry of Michael Nesmith, the deadpan, wool hat wearing star of The Monkees and trailblazing country-rock pioneer.

Jan 25, 2020

Hailey's Harp and Pub

400 Main St., Metuchen, NJ 08840

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Chocolate, Wine and More

Newspaper Media Group presents, the 6th Annual Chocolate, Wine and More! A perfect time to indulge in chocolate and enchant your palate with wine and chocolates, this event is open to anyone who is looking to make their Sunday afternoon a little sweeter! Event Time: Noon - 4 pm. Tickets: Adults (21+) $10, Children (13-20) $5, Children (12 and under) FREE. Purchase tickets online.

Jan 26, 2020

iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

Beef & Brew St. Patrick's Day Parade Fundraiser

Tickets are $30 and includes buffet dinner & brew. There will be a gift auction, pipe bands and Irish dancers to entertain. All proceeds to benefit the 2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade. The 2020 Grand Marshal, will be presented with their sash! Ticket are available online.

Jan 26, 2020

Proving Ground

56 Shrewsbury Ave., Highlands, NJ 07732

MORRIS COUNTY

Mac & Cheese Mayhem

"Mac" your calendars! Mac and cheese lovers rejoice! Can you think of any better way to spend the day than trying different variations of mac and cheese? Experience gourmet, chef-inspired twists on your childhood favorite. Local chefs and restaurants are cooking up variations of mac & cheese while competing for the best mac in town. Be there to try everything for yourself and cast your vote! A comfort-food-filled-family-fun day with various other activities including music by What About Bob?, beer, margaritas & sangria available for purchase, vendors & kids activities such as a petting zoo, face painting and henna tattoos. $5 admission, advanced purchase tickets are recommended. Food vendors will be selling small plates, so come as a group and taste all the mouth watering, cheesy goodness and vote for your favorite. This is an indoor event...rain or shine. Open to the public.

Jan 25, 2020

Morristown Armory

430 Western Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

Seed Swap

Growers and naturalists will enjoy mingling with like-minded guests to discuss native plants, organic gardening, pollinator gardens, food preservation and more. At this free event, bring seeds to swap if you like or purchase some from our vendors to start your own journey. If you don't have seeds, please consider making a $10 donation to keep events like this coming to Insectropolis. With local vendors, specialized workshops, demonstrations, and the largest seed exchange in the area, Seed Swap offers an exciting experience for enthusiasts and beginning gardeners of any age!

Jan 26, 2020

Insectropolis - The Bugseum of New Jersey

1761 Rt. 9, Toms River, NJ 08755