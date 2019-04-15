15-month old baby boy drowns in North Jersey

A 15-month-old baby died in what appears to be an accidental drowning this weekend, according to a report.

Hopatcong Police Lt. Megan McCluskey confirmed to Patch.com Devon Chasse-Williams died on Saturday. McCluskey said an investigation is ongoing.

The exact circumstances of Devon's death weren't detailed in the report.

"The Williams family, owners of Solstice Cafe in Hopatcong are going through the unimaginable," a GoFundMe campaign by Robin DeLorenzo to help the family states. "Their 15-month-old son, Devon, tragically and unexpectedly died. They need our help as a community and financially to get through this tragedy."

The cafe had celebrated Devon's birth on its Facebook page last year, thanking patrons for putting up with emergency closings. Devon has frequently been featured in social media updates from the business in the time since.

DeLorenzo, in a post to the Hopatcong Online Facebook group to promote the fundraiser, said prayers "are also a must right now." She urged anyone looking to help support the family to call her at 973-670-1895.

She additionally asked community members to help support a Mealtrain campaign .

"Right now it just had dinners on it and once they can 'think' we will be adding some help for getting their kids to and from school, grocery shopping, maybe some help cleaning the house," DeLorenzo wrote.

Eighty-two people had contributed a combined $4,670 to the GoFundMe campaign by Monday at noon.

​

More from New Jersey 101.5: