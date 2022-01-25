HAMILTON (Mercer) — Occupants of a party bus traveling through Mercer County last Halloween weekend were indicted Monday on various charges related to the illicit possession of weapons aboard the vehicle, including two "ghost guns," according to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.

Six guns in total were seized when the bus was stopped by state and local authorities on Route 195 in Hamilton Township in the early morning hours of Oct. 31, 2021, the OAG said. Among those weapons were the pair of ghost guns, which are assembled from various parts and not assigned a federal serial number, making them harder to trace.

Also recovered, according to authorities, were four high-capacity magazines, hollow-point ammunition, and the prescription syrup promethazine.

Detectives reported that as they approached the bus at the time it was located, they observed occupants attempting to conceal several of the weapons.

Fourteen of the 15 charged defendants are Trenton residents: Joshus Chavis, 21; Zaequan Cofield, 21; Khalil Glanton, 22; Tahvon Goss, 23; Jaquan Harper, 20; Jahmel Johnson, 24; Zaire Leary, 24; Daquan Lewis, 27; Javon McKinney, 22; Daquane McRae, 26; Maurice Nance, 20; Harold Ruiz, 22; Aaron Turner, 31; and Kena West, 25.

The 15th defendant is 21-year-old Makai Brown, a resident of Atlanta, Ga.

According to the indictment, all 15 are charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, third-degree unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number, fourth-degree possession of hollow nose ammunition, fourth-degree unlawful possession of large capacity ammunition, and various other offenses, including some in the first degree.

Goss, Johnson, Leary, Lewis, McRae, Ruiz, Turner, and West are additionally charged with second-degree offenses of persons not to have weapons, while Chavis, Harper, Johnson, and McKinney are additionally charged with the second-degree possession, receipt, or transfer of a "community gun," which is a firearm passed between individuals to engage in criminal or other unlawful activity.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

