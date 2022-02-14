What’s worth boasting about in these NJ towns? Residents tell us

Anyone who lives in New Jersey knows how underrated this state is. Yes, we can be the butt of the joke all over the country but when you live here, you know how this state truly shines. We thought it would be fun to ask listeners what they are most proud of in their respective cities.

You know, the place that they would want to show off if out-of-town visitors came. Something that they would they be proudest to show them.

We found that there is a huge amount of town pride in New Jersey and just about everybody we spoke to had a favorite landmark, restaurant or any other point of interest that they would love to show.

Newark

Newark Public Library is old brimming with history. The Cherry Tree Festival at Branch Brook Park makes people swoon and then, of course, NJPAC with its world-class concerts and entertainment is a national treasure and the pride of Newark.

Robbinsville

Robbinsville is home of Mercer County Park, which is actually not just a park at all. It’s basically all year round outdoor recreation center with everything from rowing to ice-skating to tennis and even cricket. Not to mention 2,500 acres of gorgeous scenery.

East Brunswick

East Brunswick residents claim Rutgers Gardens as their own. And they should be happy to show it off to visitors: A 180-acre botanic garden is a horticultural experience you are unlikely to see anywhere else in New Jersey. It consists of unique designed gardens, plant collections, a student farm, farmers' market, and natural habitats.

Rutgers Gardens is actually part of the learning experience for Rutgers undergrad and graduate students. The bamboo forest is a highlight.

Evesham

Residents of Evesham proclaim Marlton Black Run Preserve's 1,300-acre parcel of permanently preserved land is one of the most picturesque areas in South Jersey. And it also represents one of the things that New Jersey is most famous for: Cranberries.

Its beautiful scenery and cranberry bogs are must-sees for visitors.

Jersey City

Jersey City residents are so excited about the new Jersey City. Like a lot of other towns in New Jersey that used to be just so much urban blight, Jersey City has arisen from its ashes and has so much to boast about.

Residents love to show off Liberty State Park, the stunning Newport section that’s an entertainment and gastronomic destination with its gorgeous views of the NYC skyline, and of course — ahem — the Statue of Liberty.

Asbury Park

Asbury Park is proudest of the iconic convention hall on their boardwalk and the newly revamped boardwalk and beachfront. It’s become one of the hippest towns in NJ. Visitors would be remiss if they didn’t visit the iconic Stone Pony famous for the music that really means New Jersey.

Medford Lakes

Medford Lakes residents are proud of the assortment of stunning log cabins here. of the 1,500 homes here, more than 150 are log cabins, giving Medford Lakes the highest concentration of log cabins in the world.

Hamilton (Mercer)

No visit to Hamilton in Mercer County would be complete without a day at the Grounds for Sculpture founded by John Seward Johnson II. This outdoor museum gets visitors from all over the country and features almost 300 contemporary sculptures. The restaurant on the site is one of the finest in New Jersey — Rats.

Long Branch

Pier Village is the pride of Long Branch and is responsible for bringing Long Branch back from its blight and near demise back in the '80s. Its waterfront promenade showcasing the stunning Long Branch beaches is filled with boutiques and restaurants.

Martinsville

The Martinsville section of Bridgewater has the Martinsville Tavern, which showcases delicious specialties in a historic setting. The building housing it is something to see. It once housed the general store in town. and rumor has it that the building also, at one time, housed a brothel.

Howell

Howell is the home of the sparkling Manasquan Reservoir and the beautiful property surrounding it 1,208 acres of land and water with fishing a picturesque 5-mile perimeter trail a 1-mile nature trail and a zillion water activities

Ewing

Ewing residents always boast about Erini, a Mediterranean-inspired dining venue that uses locally sourced food products and is wildly popular, attracting discerning diners from far and wide. Erini’s bar & outdoor patio area are very popular and the spot has a quirky, kitschy tiki bar where people love to hang out in the summertime.

Medford

Johnson’s Farm in Medford isn’t just your average farm market. It’s Farm Market with a Bakery, Field Trips, Pick Your Own apples, pumpkins, strawberries, peaches, corn maze, egg hunts, and birthday parties.

Freehold Borough

Oh the history! The battle of Monmouth was fought in Freehold and the historic buildings are well preserved. There’s much charm in the seat of Monmouth County and, of course, its residents love to show odd the birthplace of its hometown hero, Bruce Springsteen. The homey downtown is gorgeous in the summer.

