EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are turning to the public for help after a 13-year-old boy was shot multiple times on the Atlantic City Expressway.

State Police say troopers found a 13-year-old boy conscious and alert inside of a white Toyota at milepost 7.2 westbound last Sunday morning, shortly after 4 a.m. He'd sustained three gunshot wounds before being taken to an area hospital, where he was last listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said detectives determined seven shots were fired from an unidentified passing vehicle on the westbound lanes of the Atlantic City Expressway.

"It is believed the vehicle exited the Expressway at exit 7S to the Garden State Parkway southbound," State Police said.

They didn't say who else had been in the car with the 13-year-old boy, or clarify how they learned about the shots and the vehicle's direction.

The westbound lanes were closed for several hours for the initial investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the New Jersey State Police Atlantic City Expressway Station at 609-965-7200, including with anonymous tips.