13 Valentine’s Day cards we need in New Jersey (Opinion)

Well love birds, it’s February, which means Valentine’s Day is almost here!

I'm sure you’re planning on getting the usual: a box of chocolates, maybe a bottle of wine, but what about a cheesy card?

This is where I think we can make some improvements to our romance skills.

Are you tired of boring old standbys for messages of adoration for your special someone? You’re not alone.

“Be mine”? Pssh be more original!

“Kiss me”? I’ll show YOU where you can do that!

“I love you”? I love when people put more thought into their messages!

I’m realizing now I may just be a Valentine’s Day Grinch… but sue me, I think that we in the Garden State can do better than that.

Here are some examples of Valentine’s Day cards that would be perfect for New Jerseyans:

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

​​