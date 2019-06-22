12-year-old takes grandparents’ car for joyride and crashes in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A 12-year-old boy who stole his grandparents' car left a clue after being fleeing a crash on Wednesday, police said.

City police said the boy stole the keys from his grandparents' home on Delaware Avenue and took their Chevrolet Cruze sedan for a drive early in the evening. Police said they received several calls about an erratic driver but were never able to locate the car.

Officers responding 6:55 p.m. to a hit-and-and run crash at Massachusetts and Mediterranean avenues found a license plate and traced it to the grandparents. After speaking to them, police determined their grandson was to blame.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 20-year-old man from the Mays Landing section of Hamilton, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

Police said the boy remained in his grandparents' custody and faces numerous motor vehicle summonses. He also was charged with unlawful taking of means of conveyance.

