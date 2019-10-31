12 things to do and see in Philly

In a good portion of New Jersey, if you say "let's go into the city", you're referring to NYC. But for a lot of folks in South Jersey "the city" is Philadelphia. Admittedly, it is not nearly as grand or bustling as Manhattan, but that's part of what some people like about it. Yet it still has plenty to see and do. Let's start with history.

The Liberty Bell and Independence Hall Christ Church Cemetery (you can visit Ben Franklin's grave) The Betsy Ross House The Constitution Center (these 4 are in the same neighborhood) The Observation Deck At One Liberty Place Rittenhouse Square (upscale dining, shopping and people watching Reading Terminal Market (food to buy, food to eat, food for miles) Rail Park (yes, like NY's High Line but smaller) City Hall (especially around Christmas) Penn's Landing and the Moshulu The Art Museum (yes, you can run up the steps like Rocky) Elfreth's Alley (oldest continuously inhabited street in US)

Philadelphia

And those are just some of the obvious tourist attractions worth seeing. Check out some of the revitalized neighborhoods of Northern Liberties, Fishtown and Passyunk in South Philly. Get a cheesesteak at Pat' or Gino's while you're there (I like Pat's). Take a ride to Kelly Drive to check out boathouse row. There are great museums for all ages too. If you've never been, or it's been a while, it's worth a visit to our western neighbor sometime soon. Here are some events happening this month in Philadelphia.

