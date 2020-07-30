12 things NJ drivers deliver to make a good living

Before the lockdowns a few months ago, we were already used to having most of our goods delivered right to our doors. That trend accelerated after the coronavirus hit and shut things down. We asked people in New Jersey what it is they deliver and how much money they make doing it. The phones blew up, because when you're in your vehicle all day at work, listening to NJ101.5 is the best way to pass the time. Maybe soon, we'll all be delivering something to people sitting at home with guaranteed incomes. If that comes to pass, here are some of our choices.

Delivering fun...Bob from Yakkity Yaks Kayaks in Seaside Park delivers kayaks and paddle boards to people renting houses on the lagoons at the shore, even to the beach. A new Fed Ex driver said he's done his route in about 6 1/2 hours and he expects to pull in $70K this year. The dump truck driver delivering asphalt materials from quarries to construction sites can make between $85 and $100K a year, depending on overtime. A courier at the shore doing it part time as part of his retirement can make between $40-50K a year. An InstaCart shopper does it in the summer to supplement her teacher's salary. A driver for a major lab is delivering coronavirus test samples and is busier than ever. Another dump truck driver, operating a tri-axle dump truck takes dirt to landfills to cover the garbage piles for $100K a year. A former Uber driver who now does Door Dash and Uber Eats told us he works about 100 hours a week and pull down about $2,000 per week. The gasoline tanker driver delivering fuel for the past 16 years can make about $100K a year. A truck driver delivering coffee beans to Nestle, Starbucks, Melita and others loves his job at $85 - $90K a year. The guy that has a potato bread route makes about $150K a year. A guy who delivers aluminum panels for an architectural firm throughout the mid-Atlantic states didn't say how much it pays, but did tell us he loves the job!

Some of these jobs require a CDL, but many did not. Lots of people like the solitude and control of being behind the wheel all day and being on the open road. Most of these people made a career out of it and all sounded happy. Maybe because they don't have any college debt to pay off.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

