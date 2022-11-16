12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands

12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands

Google Maps

If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey.

That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.

They are back and ready to rock.

We asked our listeners to name a few local joints that people may not have heard of outside of their familiar areas.

Of course, there are the legendary larger venues for music like the Stone Pony in Asbury Park or the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville.

There are so many smaller places that feature some of the many talented bands and singers throughout the Garden State.

That's not even counting the many wineries that now feature music, but mostly during daytime hours.

Here are a dozen suggestions from our listeners and some included their favorite bands that play these places frequently.

McCann's - Lake Como.

Google Maps
loading...

Piccolissimo Italian Grille - Columbus. Local Band: Outlaw Rock Band.

Google Maps
loading...

Val's Tavern - Rumson. Local Band: Vintage Jam.

Google Maps
loading...

Dowling's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Union Beach.

Google Maps
loading...

22 West Tap & Grill - Bound Brook. Local Band: High In The Mid-80's.

Google Maps
loading...

The Rail - Whitehouse Station.

Google Maps
loading...

The Pic-A-Lilli Inn - Shamong.

Google Maps
loading...

Prospectors Steakhouse & Saloon - Mt. Laurel.

Google Maps
loading...

Moby Dick's - Sewaren (Woodbridge Twp.)

Google Maps
loading...

Bar A - Belmar. Local Band: Moroccan Sheepherders.

Bar Anticipation via Google Earth
loading...

The Saint - Asbury Park.

Google Maps
loading...

TST Barbecue (Inside Holiday Inn) - Hazlet.

Google Maps
loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county

Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

25 costliest hurricanes of all time

Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.  

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM