12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands
If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey.
That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.
They are back and ready to rock.
We asked our listeners to name a few local joints that people may not have heard of outside of their familiar areas.
Of course, there are the legendary larger venues for music like the Stone Pony in Asbury Park or the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville.
There are so many smaller places that feature some of the many talented bands and singers throughout the Garden State.
That's not even counting the many wineries that now feature music, but mostly during daytime hours.
Here are a dozen suggestions from our listeners and some included their favorite bands that play these places frequently.
McCann's - Lake Como.
Piccolissimo Italian Grille - Columbus. Local Band: Outlaw Rock Band.
Val's Tavern - Rumson. Local Band: Vintage Jam.
Dowling's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Union Beach.
22 West Tap & Grill - Bound Brook. Local Band: High In The Mid-80's.
The Rail - Whitehouse Station.
The Pic-A-Lilli Inn - Shamong.
Prospectors Steakhouse & Saloon - Mt. Laurel.
Moby Dick's - Sewaren (Woodbridge Twp.)
Bar A - Belmar. Local Band: Moroccan Sheepherders.
The Saint - Asbury Park.
TST Barbecue (Inside Holiday Inn) - Hazlet.
