If you're on the fence about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, would you be influenced by the prospect of saving some money?

As a "thank you" to those who've already been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, and as a push to get more people signed up for a dose, a dozen restaurants and businesses in downtown Somerville are offering special discounts on certain days to customers who can show proof of vaccination.

The campaign is a partnership between Downtown Somerville Alliance and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, the health of our community goes hand in hand with the health of our economy," said Tony Cava, hospital president and CEO.

The following downtown businesses are offering discounts on Wednesdays in April and May to anyone who presents their COVID-19 vaccination card:

Blue Sheep Bake Shop

Kuay Tiew Noodles and More

De Martino Restaurant

Incogneeto Vintage

Artisanal Tattoo

Division Café

Evolve Clothing Gallery

Rita's Italian Ice

Mike's Courtside Kitchen

Minuteman Press

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin-Robbins

Turf, Surf & Earth

Stacy LoAlbo, owner of Incogneeto Vintage, said she's going beyond the Wednesdays-only campaign and offering 15% off to vaccinated customers any day of the week.

"Eventually we need to get to herd immunity, and that's not going to happen if people refuse to get vaccinated," LoAlbo said. "We want to have a community where people walk past each other and smile and say 'hello,' and not worry about who they're walking past."

New Jersey is on pace to have more than 5 million residents fully vaccinated by Memorial Day. Gov. Phil Murphy's target has been 4.7 million, or 70% of the adult population.

