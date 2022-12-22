12 Days of Christmas: New Jersey edition

12 Days of Christmas: New Jersey edition

Deagreez

Tired of all your usual Christmas songs? Gather 'round the Christmas tree and sing this Garden State Christmas carol:

On the first day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

A new law from Gov’nor Murphy

Mark Makela, Getty Images
loading...

On the second day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

Credit
nitrub
loading...

On the third day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

(Craig Allen photo).
loading...

On the fourth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Four lanternflies
Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

arlutz73
loading...

On the fifth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Pork roll, egg and cheese
Four lantern flies
Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

EzumeImages
loading...

On the sixth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Six unfair taxes
Pork roll, egg and cheese
Four lantern flies
Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

AndreyPopov
loading...

On the seventh day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Seven gas attendants
Six unfair taxes
Pork roll, egg and cheese
Four lantern flies
Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

LorenzoPatoia
loading...

On the eighth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Eight bagels toasting
Seven gas attendants
Six unfair taxes
Pork roll, egg and cheese
Four lantern flies
Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

Grace Rowan/ Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley
loading...

On the ninth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Nine left-lane slowpokes
Eight bagels toasting
Seven gas attendants
Six unfair taxes
Pork roll, egg and cheese
Four lantern flies
Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

globalmoments
loading...

On the tenth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Ten fresh tomatoes
Nine left-lane slowpokes
Eight bagels toasting
Seven gas attendants
Six unfair taxes
Pork roll, egg and cheese
Four lantern flies
Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

Photo by aliet kitchen on Unsplash
loading...

On the eleventh day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Eleven Springsteen songs
Ten fresh tomatoes
Nine left-lane slowpokes
Eight bagels toasting
Seven gas attendants
Six unfair taxes
Pork roll, egg and cheese
Four lantern flies
Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

Bruce Springsteen- Marc Metcalfe, Getty Images
loading...

On the twelfth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Twelve late-night diners
Eleven Springsteen songs
Ten fresh tomatoes
Nine left-lane slowpokes
Eight bagels toasting
Seven gas attendants
Six unfair taxes
Pork roll, egg and cheese
Four lantern flies
Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

Petardj
loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America

To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born

With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM