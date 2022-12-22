12 Days of Christmas: New Jersey edition

Tired of all your usual Christmas songs? Gather 'round the Christmas tree and sing this Garden State Christmas carol:

On the first day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

A new law from Gov’nor Murphy

On the second day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Two pizza pies

And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

On the third day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Three beach tags

Two pizza pies

And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

On the fourth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Four lanternflies

Three beach tags

Two pizza pies

And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

On the fifth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Pork roll, egg and cheese

Four lantern flies

Three beach tags

Two pizza pies

And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

On the sixth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Six unfair taxes

Pork roll, egg and cheese

Four lantern flies

Three beach tags

Two pizza pies

And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

On the seventh day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Seven gas attendants

Six unfair taxes

Pork roll, egg and cheese

Four lantern flies

Three beach tags

Two pizza pies

And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

On the eighth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Eight bagels toasting

Seven gas attendants

Six unfair taxes

Pork roll, egg and cheese

Four lantern flies

Three beach tags

Two pizza pies

And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

On the ninth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Nine left-lane slowpokes

Eight bagels toasting

Seven gas attendants

Six unfair taxes

Pork roll, egg and cheese

Four lantern flies

Three beach tags

Two pizza pies

And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

On the tenth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Ten fresh tomatoes

Nine left-lane slowpokes

Eight bagels toasting

Seven gas attendants

Six unfair taxes

Pork roll, egg and cheese

Four lantern flies

Three beach tags

Two pizza pies

And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

On the eleventh day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Eleven Springsteen songs

Ten fresh tomatoes

Nine left-lane slowpokes

Eight bagels toasting

Seven gas attendants

Six unfair taxes

Pork roll, egg and cheese

Four lantern flies

Three beach tags

Two pizza pies

And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

On the twelfth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me

Twelve late-night diners

Eleven Springsteen songs

Ten fresh tomatoes

Nine left-lane slowpokes

Eight bagels toasting

Seven gas attendants

Six unfair taxes

Pork roll, egg and cheese

Four lantern flies

Three beach tags

Two pizza pies

And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy

