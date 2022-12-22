12 Days of Christmas: New Jersey edition
Tired of all your usual Christmas songs? Gather 'round the Christmas tree and sing this Garden State Christmas carol:
On the first day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me
A new law from Gov’nor Murphy
On the second day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy
On the third day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me
Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy
On the fourth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me
Four lanternflies
Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy
On the fifth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me
Pork roll, egg and cheese
Four lantern flies
Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy
On the sixth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me
Six unfair taxes
Pork roll, egg and cheese
Four lantern flies
Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy
On the seventh day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me
Seven gas attendants
Six unfair taxes
Pork roll, egg and cheese
Four lantern flies
Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy
On the eighth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me
Eight bagels toasting
Seven gas attendants
Six unfair taxes
Pork roll, egg and cheese
Four lantern flies
Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy
On the ninth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me
Nine left-lane slowpokes
Eight bagels toasting
Seven gas attendants
Six unfair taxes
Pork roll, egg and cheese
Four lantern flies
Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy
On the tenth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me
Ten fresh tomatoes
Nine left-lane slowpokes
Eight bagels toasting
Seven gas attendants
Six unfair taxes
Pork roll, egg and cheese
Four lantern flies
Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy
On the eleventh day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me
Eleven Springsteen songs
Ten fresh tomatoes
Nine left-lane slowpokes
Eight bagels toasting
Seven gas attendants
Six unfair taxes
Pork roll, egg and cheese
Four lantern flies
Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy
On the twelfth day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me
Twelve late-night diners
Eleven Springsteen songs
Ten fresh tomatoes
Nine left-lane slowpokes
Eight bagels toasting
Seven gas attendants
Six unfair taxes
Pork roll, egg and cheese
Four lantern flies
Three beach tags
Two pizza pies
And a new law from Gov’nor Murphy
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.