11-year-old returns home after crash wipes out entire NJ family

An 11-year-old Carteret boy who was the lone surviving family member after a head-on crash in Virginia is with extended relatives while he recovers, according to organizers of an online donation campaign.

Yash Singh was flown for treatment of serious injuries after the collision Thursday, which killed his parents — 44-year-old Gurmeet Singh and 38-year-old Jasleen Kaur — and his 6-year-old sister.

The family of four was driving in a Dodge Caravan minivan on Route 340 when they were hit by a Ford F-250 pickup, according to Virginia State Police.

The pickup's driver, 65-year-old Douglas W. Sours, of Shenandoah, Virginia, lost control and crossed the center line into the northbound lanes, police said.

No charges stemming from the accident had been filed as of Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.

An update shared on a GoFundMe page for the family said "Yash is doing well now, and is at home with his uncle's family. Though the mental & emotional scars are life long, his physical ailments should heal with time over the next few months."

Roughly $230,000 in donations were made by Wednesday afternoon, with the money to be used toward the family's funeral and medical expenses as well as the boy's future needs.

According to Jagmeet Singh, one of the fund's coordinators, they are working with attorneys and other experts to set up a trust fund for Yash Singh, "to make sure that every dollar of this fund goes towards his future financial support."

The Singh family were regular attendees of a Sikh temple in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge, where friends and family gathered Sunday afternoon for a memorial to the victims.

