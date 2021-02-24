11 shows NJ needs to be binge watching right now

At the beginning of the pandemic, we thought it was important to let you know what people were binge watching because - let’s face it - that’s all people were doing! So I dutifully took notes on every single thing that callers said I absolutely had to watch. All over the Internet, you found lists of pandemic must-watch TV. But those lists have trickled down in number now that people have had the opportunity to get out a little more.

But it’s been a while since we told you what NJ is watching. We felt it was our civic duty to get the topic going again. So last week we asked people what it was that we absolutely HAD to be watching. I actually began two of this week: Allen versus Farrow, the very engaging episodic documentary that details the legal struggle between Woody Allen and Mia Farrow and their daughter Dylan Farrow, who has accused Allen of child abuse. And American Playboy: Hugh Hefner, the fascinating life story of the founder of the Playboy empire. We made our question very open ended...The suggestions could have been movies, series, documentaries or network TV shows. Here’s what they said:

War Dogs Bridge of Spies Fake Famous The Servant American Playboy: Hugh Hefner Allen versus Farrow Gomorrah Tolkien Abandoned Bridgerton The Queens Gambit

