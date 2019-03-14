11 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Mar. 15-17

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

PlanIt Expo Bridal Show

Meet the area’s best wedding professionals including florists, bakers, photographers and more. Sample delicious hors d’oeuvres, enjoy live entertainment, enter to win valuable door prizes and take in a fashion show featuring all of the latest bridal trends.

Mar 17, 2019

Tomasello Winery

225 N. White Horse Pike, Hammonton, New Jersey 08037

CAMDEN COUNTY

Opening Weekend at Diggerland

Join us for opening weekend! Over 30 rides and attractions there is so much for the whole family to discover!

Mar 16, 2019 - Mar 17, 2019

Diggerland USA

100 Pinedge Dr., West Berlin, NJ 08901

ESSEX

Tours of the Crane House & Historic YWCA

The Crane House and Historic YWCA is a window on to the history of our nation from its early years as an independent country to a country embroiled in the civil rights struggle. Tours of the Crane House & Historic YWCA are on the hour, last tour at 3 pm. Members get in free! Visit the website or stop by to join and for ticket information. Ticket purchase good for both sites.

Mar 17, 2019

Crane House & Historic YWCA

110 Orange Rd., Montclair, NJ 07042

HUDSON COUNTY

14C Art Fair

Use promo code EARLYBIRD for 50% off all tickets through March 10! All attendees under the age of 18 are FREE. We are New Jersey's only art fair - created with the mission of strengthening the visual arts. The name 14C is a wink to the "what exit?" joke about New Jersey - but we're serious about showcasing undiscovered artists and supporting small and medium sized art galleries. Art Fair 14C is an initiative of the Jersey City Arts Council, a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to support and advocacy for the arts, and all ticket sales benefit the Arts Council. More than 50 galleries and exhibitors from around the world fill the rooms on the 8th floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel, located at the transportation hub of Exchange Place, with PATH, Light Rail and Ferries, as well as ample parking. The 9th Floor Manhattan Ballroom hosts The Juried Show - 39 artists selected from hundreds of applicants from all over the state of New Jersey.

Mar 15, 2019 - Mar 17, 2019

Hyatt Regency Hotel

2 Exchange Pl., Jersey City, NJ 07302

MERCER COUNTY

The Healing Garden: 18th Century Herbs Workshop

With Spring around the corner, this enlightening hands-on workshop focusing on 18th century house gardens, herbal healing, and historical receipts (recipes) is right on time. Plants, flowers and herbs grown in Morven’s gardens and the tools used to create healing herbal remedies will be featured. Medicines of the enslaved and the ways women used herbs to care for their families will all be covered. Historical interpreter Virginia Kopacki, dressed in 18th century costume, provides attendees with take-home receipts, herbs, and spices to make their own ointments and cures. Ticket includes admission to the Museum for the day. Space is limited.

Mar 16, 2019

55 Stockton Street

Princeton, New Jersey 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Progressive Saltwater Fishing Expo

Event is produced by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), the world's largest producer of boat and sportshows and the leading association representing the recreational boating industry. NMMA member companies produce more than 80 percent of the boats, engines, trailers, accessories and gear used by boaters and anglers throughout the U.S. and Canada. The association is dedicated to industry growth through programs in public policy advocacy, market statistics and research, product quality assurance and promotion of the boating lifestyle. TICKETS: Adults-$12, Ages 6-11-$3, Under 5-Free, All children under the age of 11 will receive free admission on Sunday.

Mar 15, 2019 - Mar 17, 2019

New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

Celtic Angels Ireland

Through their shared zeal and passion for Ireland’s musical traditions, The Celtic Angels enable their audiences to experience the Real Ireland for the price of a concert ticket. Celebrating their cherished heritage through Irish dance, music, and song is something these entertainers take very seriously. You’ll be enthralled from the moment the lights dim as the sweet and stirring songs of Ireland, rigorously precise dances, and traditional musicianship carry you to Ireland on wings of music.

Mar 16, 2019 - Mar 17, 2019

525 Barron Ave

Woodbridge, New Jersey 07095

MORRIS COUNTY

Songs of Ireland - A Celtic Celebration

Enjoy an exhilarating and unique musical approach to universally loved songs with all original arrangements drawing from Irish traditional folk songs, the Great American songbook, Broadway hits and contemporary music.

Mar 16, 2019

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

Spring CraftMorristown 2019

Spring CraftMorristown returns offering winter-weary design lovers "first dibs" on the year's newest creations by 165 top American fine craftspeople at New Jersey's most exciting spring art and shopping experience. These makers infuse a distinctive creative vision into one-of-a-kind and limited-edition: jewelry; apparel and accessories; furniture; functional and sculptural works in ceramics, glass, metal, fiber, wood and mixed media; fine art painting, printmaking, drawing and photography; and a gourmet specialty food boutique.

Mar 15, 2019 - Mar 17, 2019

Morristown Armory

430 Western Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

Savor and Stroll Culinary Tours

Walk, Eat, Learn, and Laugh with Savor and Stroll Culinary Tours. Meet your guide at 1:15-1:20 at the corner of Court and Washington near the County Court House and Morris County Tourism Bureau. Your tour starts at 1:30 and continues through the historic streets of Morristown with samplings from a total of six restaurants and food shops in town. Come hungry! All food is included. A soft drink or water is included at one location. Adult beverages can be purchased at that same location. Rest rooms are available at three stops. The tour is approximately 3 - 3 1/4 hours. Consider bringing a water bottle, especially on very hot days! Pre-registration 12 hours prior to the event is required.

Mar 16, 2019

Court St., Morristown, NJ 07960

St. Patrick's Day: Storytime and Craft

Join us in celebrating this popular holiday with St. Patrick's Day stories and a variety of crafts, from handprint shamrocks to rainbow streamers. A variety of St. Patrick's Day stories (old and new) will be told at 11:30, 12:30, 1:30 & 2:30. Fun for all ages! All activities are included with regular admission. Registration is recommended as we cannot guarantee the availability of craft supplies. Registration is available online on our website.

Mar 16, 2019

Museum of Early Trades and Crafts

9 Main St., Madison, NJ 07940

UNION COUNTY

What's Your Story? to Benefit Because She Is

Join What's Your Story, wysusa.com, for “linder” (lunch + dinner) and storytelling to raise money for Because She Is, becausesheis.org, at Crossroads in Garwood on Saturday, 3/16 from 4 pm to 6:30 pm. “What’s Your Story?” is a storytelling initiative that resulted from a call to action from founder, Robyn Shumer. In her TEDx talk, Robyn reflected on her own personal experiences and recognized a simple truth: We can find truth and understanding through sharing our unique experiences and stories. Unfortunately, many of these stories go untold. “What’s Your Story?”is a storytelling initiative that challenges us to open up to others and generate lasting, meaningful, personal and social change. Our mission is to provide safe spaces for people to tell the stories that shape their lives. Proceeds from every event will go to non-profit organizations.

Mar 16, 2019

Crossroads

78 North Ave., Garwood, New Jersey 07027