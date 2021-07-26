11 new nicknames for New Jersey

Well it turns out that not that many people are happy with the nickname the Garden State for New Jersey.

It's not surprising because there are so many people who live closely packed in the state that there are probably a lot of lush and fertile landscapes that are completely overlooked. Yet, I believe it’s a perfect nickname because we have so many fruits and vegetables to offer our state and the rest of the country.

Between cranberries and eggplant, and blueberries and our amazingly iconic Jersey tomatoes, how can we be anything other than the Garden State? But there’s a lot of negativity here, too. Some people don’t realize how much the state has to offer.

So we decided to pose the question to our listeners. If you were going to change the Garden State‘s nickname, what do you think would be more appropriate? We are almost regretting that we asked. Because the snarkiness and sarcasm abounded in many of the suggestions we got.