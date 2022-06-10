11 great bars in South Jersey that you absolutely have to try

I’m not sure exactly why the summer and cocktails go hand-in-hand. Maybe it’s the ice on a hot summer day. But let’s face it, something about the warm weather and the freedom associated with summer makes you want to go out and chill with a few friends at your local watering hole.

We talked to our listeners to find out what they had to say about their favorite bars in New Jersey. And then we hit up Facebook to hear what people’s favorite hot spots are to grab cocktails.

And — we know — we’ve focused a lot on North Jersey bars. People write to us all the time and say, “hey? What about us here in South Jersey?“ To that I say, here are some of our favorite spots in South Jersey to get a good cocktail and a great vibe.

The Old Causeway in Manahawkin

We spoke to Rose in Beach Haven West who recommended the The Old Causeway in Manahawkin. With raw bar, seafood, steak & cocktails, plus live weekend music it’s one of the many great things about South Jersey. It’s pretty much the only place that has a shuttle that will pick you up and drop you off to do your evening drinking.

Wonder Bar in Atlantic City

A local bar, grill, and a happy hour spot, Wonder Bar in Atlantic City takes advantage of its beautiful coastline location by inviting you to visit either my land or by sea. One of the many attractive things about the Wonder Bar in AC is that you can pull right up in your boat to grab your cocktail and the locals love it.

The Jug Handle Inn in Cinnaminson

Affectionately known by locals as “The Jug,” this is the epitome of a South Jersey bar. Small, intimate, local, and where a young local crowd hangs out to meet old friends and drink themselves into a frenzy.

Bally's Carousel Bar in Atlantic City

Bally's Carousel Bar at Bally’s Hotel and Casino In Atlantic City is a brand-new and immersive experience featuring an elevated 24-seat rotating bar with 360-degree views of the casino and hotel lobby. The décor is a nod to the Atlantic City amusements of yore. And, just to elevate the experience, they offer Jersey Shore-themed drinks like funnel cake and saltwater taffy.

The Crab Trap in Somers Point

Crab Trap on the bay in Somers Point has an outdoor bar and deck with amazing Harbor views. A perfect way to end a summer beach day with delicious food and a beautiful waterfront location that attracts visitors from all over as well as locals, who love the place. The bar here is worth the drive from anywhere.

Redstone American Grill in Marlton

Most people in South Jersey think of Redstone in Marlton as that dependable restaurant where you know you will always enjoy the atmosphere and get a good meal. But what people don’t think about is that the bar is amazing.

Redstone has one of the happiest and most happening bars in South Jersey. Of course the restaurant is great, too, but some people just go to hang out at their chill but hopping bar area. (If those two things can exist at the same time.)

Ark Pub & Eatery in Point Pleasant

Argue geography with me all you want but The Ark in Point Pleasant is, in fact, in South Jersey — if you live where I do. The homiest place in New Jersey, The Ark features outstanding food, a friendly casual vibe, and a bar area that attracts people from all over. Famously one of Chris Christie’s favorites.

As I mentioned above, We took a look at Facebook to see what bars in South Jersey our friends there are loving.

Dr. Brewlittle's Beer Co. in Maple Shade.

Allison Coulter writes that she loves Dr. Brewlittle's Beer Co. in Maple Shade. Dr. Brewlittle's is an awesome spot for a variety of beers. The staff is friendly, the atmosphere is inviting and the décor is very cool. Like great tasting room and a pleasant outdoor beer garden are some of the things that bring people here

Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen in Cherry Hill

On Facebook, Maggie Parker-Goins says she loves the Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen in Cherry Hill. Fans rave about the classic American food and the hand-crafted and approachable vibe. People say that Erlton is the best combination of sophisticated and casual.

Blue Monkey Tavern in Merchantville

Ashley Christine DiSantis is a fan of the Blue Monkey in Merchantville. And who wouldn’t be? Craft beers, artisan cocktails, a zillion star reviews from everyone all over the place, take one look at this Renovated historic property and you’ll be drawn in. With a mahogany bar & TV sports, plus craft beers & pub food classics, what’s not to love?

Jay's Elbow Room in Maple Shade

On Facebook, Eden Aaronson and Sarah Galdo both recommended Jay’s Elbow Room. It's a super popular local dive bar that has been around since 1948, and they have 20 rotating craft beer handles.

Next time you are in South Jersey, these are the bars you have to check out! Keep scrolling down to see our Beach Tag Guide for Summer of 2022.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

