11 dogs, 3 kids, stash of drugs taken from NJ home — man arrested

FAIR LAWN — A borough man is facing a number of charges after police removed a stash of illegal drugs, 11 dogs and three pre-teens from his home.

Fair Lawn Police arrested 34-year-old Marquan Carter on Wednesday evening, Jan. 29, after wrapping a month-long investigation with an authorized search at his residence on Morlot Avenue.

Officers recovered 16 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of heroin and just over $47,000 cash, all found either on Carter, in his 2016 Honda Pilot or hidden throughout the home, according to police.

Police also said they found 11 dogs, some of whom appeared to be malnourished, in cages. Ten of the dogs appeared to be pit bulls or pit bull mixes, while one was a Rottweiler, Sgt. Brian Metzler told NJ 101.5. Officers also found two treadmills with harnesses for dogs, police said.

The dogs were removed by Bergen County Animal Control, as investigation continues into potential animal cruelty at the home.

Two girls, 12 and 13, and a 12-year-old boy were taken from the home and left with a responsible family member, Metzler said.

Carter is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He also faces counts of drug distribution and possession.

He was being held in Bergen County Jail, pending a court appearance.

Of the 11 dogs, four are puppies and 6 pit bull adults are each 10 to 20 pounds underweight, according to Bergen County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center Director, Deborah Yankow. The Rottweiler also is a young adult dog.

Yankow said despite extensive scarring to the adult dogs' face and legs, none of the animals are aggressive, just "under-socialized." So, the shelter staff is beginning to work with each of the dogs, on skills like leash-training.

"It'll be a while" amid the active animal cruelty investigation, but the chances of the dogs being made available for adoption down the line are very strong, Yankow said.

More from New Jersey 101.5: