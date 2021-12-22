11 cheap Christmas gifts for those ‘C-List’ people in your life

When I say 'C-List,' I don't mean in terms of unimportance. In fact you could argue that shopping for the C-Listers in your life comes with more pressure than shopping for your significant other, parents, or anyone else you are close with.

C-List people are defined by acquaintances or people that you deal with fairly regularly in your life that you want to show some appreciation for around the holiday season.

Some examples of C-List people who might be on your Christmas list include the mailman, your kids' teacher, your cousin's new boyfriend's daughter, your usual sanitation worker ... you get the gist.

Usually, these gifts don't have to exceed $20, but you also want them to be satisfied with what you are giving them.

If you still have to cram in some Christmas shopping for some of these C-Listers before Christmas arrives at the end of the week, below are ten gift ideas called in by NJ101.5 listeners. Some of these could also work well for stocking stuffers.

11 last minute gift ideas for those 'C-List' people in your life C-List people are not necessarily less important. Think acquaintances, or people that you deal with fairly regularly in your life that you want to show some appreciation for around the holiday season, but not your immediate or extended family.

If you still have to cram in some Christmas shopping for some of these C-Listers, below are ten gift ideas called in by NJ101.5 listeners:



The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.