11 bars in NJ for the perfect St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl

If you’re gonna do St. Patrick’s Day right, you need a good pub crawl plan. And lucky for us, Jersey has no shortage of bars that know how to throw an Irish party.

Whether you’re chasing the perfect pint of Guinness, live music, or just a rowdy crowd that’s down to celebrate, I found 11 spots across the state that won’t disappoint.

And not to call out anyone in particular from this list, some of these are real dives (in the best way possible.)

North Jersey

1. McGovern’s Tavern (Newark)

This place is an institution. No gimmicks, just cold beer, a solid Irish whiskey selection, and a crowd that knows what they’re doing.

2. The Shillelagh (West Orange)

It’s technically a private club, but St. Paddy’s is a free-for-all. Expect wall-to-wall people, live music, and plenty of Guinness.

3. Egan & Sons (Montclair)

A little fancier than your typical Irish dive, but the beer is top-notch, the food is solid, and the atmosphere is exactly what you want.

4. The Grasshopper Off the Green (Morristown)

Three floors of absolute chaos in the best way. If you want a real party, this is it.

Central Jersey

5. Dublin House (Red Bank)

Classic spot with a great outdoor setup. It’s always packed, but that just adds to the fun.

6. Kelly’s Tavern (Neptune City)

Two words: corned beef. This place is legendary for it, and you’ll need the fuel for a long night of drinking.

7. Tierney’s Tavern (Montclair)

No frills, no nonsense, just a damn good pub. One of those spots where you walk in and feel like a regular.

8. Hailey’s Harp & Pub (Metuchen)

Small, cozy, and exactly what you want in an Irish pub. The Guinness pours are solid, and the crowd is always in the spirit.

South Jersey

9. O’Donnell’s Pour House (Sea Isle City)

If you’re down the shore, this is where you need to be. Strong drinks, great bartenders, and an all-night party.

10. P.J. Whelihan’s (Cherry Hill)

More of a sports bar, but they know how to do St. Paddy’s. Big space, big energy, lots of whiskey.

11. Josie Kelly’s Public House (Somers Point)

Run by actual Irish folks, so you know it’s legit. The food is killer, the drinks are even better, and it’s the kind of place where you’ll probably stay way longer than you planned.

So grab your green, pace yourself, and get ready for a night (or weekend) of celebrating. in this St. Patrick’s Day, I want to wish you cheap drinks, good crowds, and a great time. Sláinte! (Isn’t that what they say?)