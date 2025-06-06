Win your way into New Jersey 101.5’s Listener Appreciation Party at Casino Pier!
New Jersey 101.5 is kicking off summer with the ultimate night of fun. And we want you to be part of it!
Join us on Tuesday, June 24 at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights for our Listener Appreciation Party.
We’re giving away FREE family 5-packs of ride wristbands, so you and your crew can ride all night. All on us!
Ten lucky winners will be chosen at random, so enter today in the form below.
You’ll also get the chance to meet Dennis & Judi, score bonus prizes like concert tickets, and maybe even walk away with something extra from our surprise giveaways.
Check-in starts at 5 p.m. and the fun continues until the pier closes at 11 p.m.
🎡 Enter now through June 19 and get ready for a night to remember with New Jersey 101.5!
Enter to win!
15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park
From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.
Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt