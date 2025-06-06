Win your way into New Jersey 101.5’s Listener Appreciation Party at Casino Pier!

New Jersey 101.5 is kicking off summer with the ultimate night of fun. And we want you to be part of it!

Join us on Tuesday, June 24 at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights for our Listener Appreciation Party.

We’re giving away FREE family 5-packs of ride wristbands, so you and your crew can ride all night. All on us!

Casino Pier Seaside Heights Rides at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights (Courtesy Casino Pier) loading...

Ten lucky winners will be chosen at random, so enter today in the form below.

You’ll also get the chance to meet Dennis & Judi, score bonus prizes like concert tickets, and maybe even walk away with something extra from our surprise giveaways.

Check-in starts at 5 p.m. and the fun continues until the pier closes at 11 p.m.

🎡 Enter now through June 19 and get ready for a night to remember with New Jersey 101.5!

Judi Franco at Casino Pier. (Townsquare Media) loading...

Enter to win!