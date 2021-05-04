The 1990s represent a magical decade in pop culture history. The O.J. Simpson trial, gangster rap, "Must See TV," grunge music, and Friends dominated water cooler conversations, while the internet was just beginning to grab the attention of the world and hit college computer labs.

While all of this was happening, incredible movies from big-budget blockbusters to quiet love stories were being released nearly every weekend at movie theaters around the world. Advances in computer-generated imagery gave audiences both the scariest dinosaurs they'd ever seen (Jurassic Park) and a heartwarming story of a cowboy and astronaut discovering life outside of the toy box (Toy Story).