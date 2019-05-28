10-year-old struck and killed by NJ Transit bus

BERGENFIELD — An NJ Transit bus struck and killed a 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle on Monday afternoon as he started to cross a street.

The boy, whose identity was not disclosed, was hit at the intersection of Church Street and Veterans Plaza by the bus on the 166 line around 4:30 p.m, according to NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith. The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Bergenfield Police, which is leading the investigation, said in a statement the boy had just entered a crosswal as the bus made a left turn to enter Veterans Plaza, NorthJersey.com reported .

The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old woman from Paterson, was very upset after the incident and was hospitalized for distress, according to Smith.

No charges have been filed.

