What is it that sets people from New Jersey apart from people from everywhere else? I can think of ten things off the top of my head. First there's the "Jersey" accent, notice I didn't say "Joisey," because that how people from outta state characterize us. These are the same people that will imitate the "How YOU doin'?"

Apparently, the Jersey accent is the least sexy in the country according to Big 7 Travel. My guess here is that the writer probably had their mate stolen by a person from New Jersey. But that's just me.

So I've come up with a list of ten ways people from New Jersey can prove their Jersey. This way if you're in a foreign country and someone is trying to BS you that they're from New Jersey, you'll know if their telling the truth. Although if they're trying to BS you, they're probably from New Jersey.

Here's my list in no particular order:

1. Your favorite three letters in the alphabet are WTF.

2. You mostly use the F word as an adjective.

3. Someone pumps your gas.

4. You know pork roll isn't just for breakfast, better yet, you know it's Taylor Ham.

5. You realize your pension isn't what you thought it was.

6. You pay to go on the beach.

7. You pay to park to go to the beach.

8. You smell something that reminds you of exit 13.

9. You have a definite opinion of Bruce Springsteen that rooted in your youth that you may or may not frustrated you now.

10. You lead with your attitude and it's that same attitude that propels you to do things you never thought possible.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

