10 very unusual holiday gift ideas you can buy in NJ
It's always a challenge finding gifts for some people on your list, especially men.
We are so particular and generally feel if we need it we'd already have it.
There's also the risk of giving them something they already have or someone else is getting for them.
So let's go outside the box, way outside the box.
Here are some quirky, yet useful and thoughtful gifts that you might just want to get.
How about some scented socks? MinxNY is offering women's non-skid Lavendar-infused Slipper socks.
Not to worry, they have bourbon-infused socks for the men.
Guys can't get enough BBQ tools. A barbecue fork with a meat thermometer built in!
Kids of all ages love games. Virtual pong will keep them busy for hours.
Some people like myself love a gift of food for Christmas. Who doesn't love soft pretzels?
Nothing says love like a custom bobblehead doll of your loved one!
For the pet lovers on your list. How about the face of their favorite cat or dog on their pajamas? Of course!
If you'd rather focus on their pampered pet, this pillow fits the bill.
You might have to be careful who you give this to and how you present it even though every woman wants better skin.
Some people work at night or ride their bikes or walk and run at night. This high-tech headlamp is perfect.
The Cosmic Globe is my personal favorite. This futuristic gadget/toy will take your mind off the rest of the world for hours.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.