10 very unusual holiday gift ideas you can buy in NJ

It's always a challenge finding gifts for some people on your list, especially men.

We are so particular and generally feel if we need it we'd already have it.

There's also the risk of giving them something they already have or someone else is getting for them.

So let's go outside the box, way outside the box.

Here are some quirky, yet useful and thoughtful gifts that you might just want to get.

How about some scented socks? MinxNY is offering women's non-skid Lavendar-infused Slipper socks.

Via minxny.com
loading...

Not to worry, they have bourbon-infused socks for the men.

Via minxy.com
loading...

Guys can't get enough BBQ tools. A barbecue fork with a meat thermometer built in!

Via sharperimage.com
loading...

Kids of all ages love games. Virtual pong will keep them busy for hours.

Via sharperimage.com
loading...

Some people like myself love a gift of food for Christmas. Who doesn't love soft pretzels?

Via esprovisions.com
loading...

Nothing says love like a custom bobblehead doll of your loved one!

Via myfacebobbleheads.com
loading...

For the pet lovers on your list. How about the face of their favorite cat or dog on their pajamas? Of course!

Via geckocustom.com
loading...

If you'd rather focus on their pampered pet, this pillow fits the bill.

Via personalfury.com
loading...

You might have to be careful who you give this to and how you present it even though every woman wants better skin.

Via lumigen.mizmuse.com
loading...

Some people work at night or ride their bikes or walk and run at night. This high-tech headlamp is perfect.

Via shop.topeverlyte.com
loading...

The Cosmic Globe is my personal favorite. This futuristic gadget/toy will take your mind off the rest of the world for hours.

Via shopcosmicglobe.com
loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

