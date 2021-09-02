10 things every adult in NJ should be able to do

There aren't many manual transmission cars around anymore. If you go overseas and rent a car, you will find plenty so buckle up Betsy, you're in for a scary time.

Other than that scenario, or maybe your father-in-law asking you to move his truck and it's a stick shift, you probably won't be in any trouble with that one.

Most of these that made the list from when we asked our listeners to tell us what they think is essential to know as an adult are general, but some are specific to here.

10 things every New Jersey adult should know how to do

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.