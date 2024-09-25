10 great downtown spots in New Jersey you have to visit
What New Jersey lacks in large cities, it more than makes up for in its great small-town downtowns. Most of us don’t get out of our little circle of where we live to notice. But New Jersey is loaded with great downtowns from north to south.
Have you ever been to the center of Sparta? Downtown Sparta looks like an Alpine Village right out of the Swiss countryside.
Perhaps you’ve never been to downtown Haddonfield. The Kings Highway that runs through it is a picture postcard of what a really nice small town should look like.
We asked our listeners to name some of the best downtown places to eat in all of New Jersey. There are some great suggestions. Here’s the list in no particular order.
Trattoria — Long Branch
The Bistro at Haddonfield — Haddonfield
Taka — Asbury Park
Cellar 335 — Jersey City
Toscano Steakhouse — Bordentown
Anjelica's — Sea Bright
Oasis Restaurant — Cranford
Strada — Atlantic Highlands
Sweet Waters — Westfield
Washington Inn — Cape May
