10 Christmas tunes our listeners want banned

It’s November and soon you won’t be able to walk in for so little as a cup of coffee without hearing wall-to-wall Christmas songs. Some may put you in the spirit. Some may suck the spirit out of your very marrow and leave it by the side of the road.

Before we plunge into yet another season of non-stop Jingle Bells we asked our listeners what songs they would want to ban this holiday. No, not ban in an overly-sensitive-thinking-too-much-politically-correct way like banning Baby, It’s Cold Outside insisting it’s a date rape song. We mean banning in a I’m-just-fried-on-hearing-it-every-Christmas kind of way.

Here’s what our listeners came up with.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.