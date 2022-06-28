1-year-old brought back to life after nearly drowning in NJ pool
PARAMUS — A 1-year-old toddler nearly drowned in a backyard swimming pool Monday evening before he was pulled out by his mother.
Police Chief Kenny Ehrenberg said the mother, police and first responders immediately performed CPR on the boy before he was taken to Valley Hospital. Once a pulse was regained, he was transferred to Mt. Sinai Pediatric Hospital in New York.
The boy was in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.
At least 15 people have drowned in New Jersey in swimming pools, lakes and beaches since April. The most recent was a 7-year-old girl who police found drowned in a pool that was being rented for a family party in Teaneck.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.