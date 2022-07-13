GARFIELD — A 1-year-old boy is receiving emergency treatment at a burn center after being airlifted for severe burns.

The infant was burned at home when he grabbed a scalding cup of coffee on the television stand in the living room, according to Garfield police. It spilled over his right shoulder and chest causing second-degree burns.

Police got the call at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday and responded to the house on Malcolm Avenue. Hackensack University Medical Center paramedics also responded and it was determined the child needed immediate care.

Paramedics called in HUMC's AirMed One helicopter. They took the boy and his father to 20th Century Field where the helicopter could land.

AirMed One then transported the baby and dad to the burn center at Cooperman Barnabas Hospital, formerly Saint Barnabas.

Second-degree burns can vary in severity depending on how deep the burn is, according to the University of Rochester Medical Center. Some could take two or three weeks to heal, but more intense burns requiring emergency care could take longer.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

