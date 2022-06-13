1 dead, residents return after Ridgewood, NJ senior home blaze

RIDGEWOOD — A resident at a senior living facility is dead as the result of a two-alarm fire on Saturday evening.

Ridgewood police said the flames at the Ridgecrest Apartments broke out at one of the facility's buildings around 7:30 p.m. It was put out within 20 minutes, officials said.

Sgt. Kevin McKeon said the elderly victim was found dead in one of the rooms and that the blaze was contained there. Some residents were taken to a local hospital for reasons unrelated to the fire, according to Chief Jacqueline Luthcke.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to a request for an update on the victim's identity or the cause of the blaze late Monday morning.

Emergency responders help seniors at the Ridgecrest Apartments Saturday evening, June 11, 2022.

Mayor Susan Knudsen said that residents were able to return to their apartments the same evening.

"Both buildings are fully habitable with the exception of the apartment where the fire originated," Knudsen said. "As always, the loss of life is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with the family."

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation into a possible cause of the fire.

The Ridgecrest Apartments houses more than 150 residents that are subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to the facility’s website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

