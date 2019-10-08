1 dead in overturned truck on Turnpike, closed lanes create delays

MILLTOWN — The cleanup and investigation of an overturned tractor trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike will have a major impact on the Tuesday morning commute.

The tractor trailer overturned around 3:50 a.m. in the southbound inner lanes south of Exit 8 for Route 18, leaving one person dead, according to State Police. The left lane of the outer lanes was also blocked, creating a multi-mile delay.

News 12 New Jersey reported a tanker truck and a Jeep were involved in the crash.

New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams suggested exiting the Turnpike at Exit 9 and taking Route 18 north to Route 1 south and Route 130 south. You'll be able to get back on the Turnpike at Exit 8A.

