1 dead after being struck by Amtrak train near Princeton Junction

🔴 An individual was struck on the northbound Northeast Corridor tracks

🔴 NJ Transit and Amtrak Northeast Corridor service was suspended

🔴 The identity of the person struck was not disclosed by Amtrak

WEST WINDSOR – The Northeast Corridor was shut down in both directions Tuesday night after a person on the tracks was struck and killed.

Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said a train was headed from Washington to Boston around 6:55 p.m. when it hit a person east of the Princeton Junction train station in West Windsor.

Abrams did not disclose the identity of the individual who was struck. Amtrak maintains and operates the Northeast Corridor tracks and is leading the investigation.

NJ Transit and Amtrak's Northeast Corridor service was suspended in both directions between Trenton and Penn Station New York but began to slowly return after 9 p.m. Speed restrictions were lifted around midnight.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

