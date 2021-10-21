1 dead, 2 rescued in East Hanover, NJ house fire
One person was killed and two others rescued from a fire in a single-family home in East Hanover.
Police and fire officials responded to the residential house fire on Ward Place just after midnight on Thursday, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.
The investigation revealed the fire started in a bedroom.
The cause has yet to be determined but prosecutors said it did not appear to be suspicious and criminal charges most likely will not be filed.
