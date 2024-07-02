First-time NJ visitor wins huge jackpot at Atlantic City casino

🎰 A first time to visitor strikes it big at an Atlantic City casino

🎰The lucky player won on a $10 bet

🎰The winner's name has not been revealed

ATLANTIC CITY — “Luck be a lady tonight.”

Well, we don’t know if the winner was a lady or not, but an out-of-state, first-time visitor to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City was certainly lucky.

The New Jersey newbie won a wide-area progressive jackpot of almost $1.6 million after making a $10 bet on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine with a $1 denomination, according to Hard Rock officials.

A Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City displays a winning wide-area progressive jackpot of $1,593,457. (Hard Rock) A Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

displays a winning wide-area progressive jackpot of $1,593,457. (Hard Rock) loading...

The player spent $87 total during his or her visit to the casino resort.

According to slot manufacturer, IGT Jackpots, the Wheel of Fortune slot machines are the nation’s most popular slots.

The player won exactly $1,593,457, which is the top five slot machine jackpots won at the Hard Rock and Casino in A-C since its opening in June 2018.

Atlantic City Casinos AP loading...

The Hard Rock has a gaming floor that offers 2,425 slots, 130 table games of blackjack, baccarat, craps and roulette.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom