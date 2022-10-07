Be afraid, be very afraid! A big Halloween tradition is back in Asbury Park, New Jersey this weekend. It’s the annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk.

The Zombie Walk, founded in 2009, quickly became one of the largest events in the country, breaking attendance and Guinness World Records in 2010 and then again in 2013 for the largest gathering of zombies.

There were some obstacles that the Zombie Walk faced including COVID-19, some structural problems with the Asbury Park Convention Center and some organizational pushback. All those obstacles are now in the past and the fun event is ready to go this Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Zombie Walk encourages participants to dress like their favorite zombie and usually will march, or should I say shuffle like a zombie, in unison along the boardwalk in Asbury Park.

The annual Zombie walk returned to Asbury Park with Ghoulish guests of all shapes and sizes. (Bill Doyle/Townsquare Media) The annual Zombie walk returned to Asbury Park with Ghoulish guests of all shapes and sizes. (Bill Doyle/Townsquare Media) loading...

Theme for this year's Zombie Walk in Asbury Park

This year’s theme will be 80s and 90s heavy metal and punk bands but participants can dress in any zombie costume that they prefer. During the Zombie Walk participants are encouraged to stay in character.

I have been down in Asbury Park a couple of times for this event including the 2013 Zombie Walk when they broke the Guinness World Book of Records. One of my favorite Zombie events was when a group of zombies danced to the song "Thriller." All the dancers, including some young zombies, were in great costumes and perfect step. It was fun to see.

Bill Doyle/Townsquare Media Bill Doyle/Townsquare Media loading...

The annual Zombie walk returned to Asbury Park with Ghoulish guests of all shapes and sizes. (Bill Doyle/Townsquare Media) The annual Zombie walk returned to Asbury Park with Ghoulish guests of all shapes and sizes. (Bill Doyle/Townsquare Media) loading...

The Asbury Park Zombie Walk will get you in the Halloween spirit and you’ll be impressed, as I have been, by the costumes and work that goes into the transformation of a zombie.

Head to Asbury Park this weekend and enjoy the zombies!

Bill Doyle/Townsquare Media Bill Doyle/Townsquare Media loading...

Bill Doyle/Townsquare Media Bill Doyle/Townsquare Media loading...

Bill Doyle/Townsquare Media Bill Doyle/Townsquare Media loading...

Bill Doyle/Townsquare Media Bill Doyle/Townsquare Media loading...

New Jersey State Police New Jersey State Police loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.