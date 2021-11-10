Zac Efron spotted filming his new movie in Jersey City, NJ

Television and film production has exploded in the Garden State in 2021, leading to some awesome celebrity sightings.

For instance, if you heard any high-pitched screaming coming from the Van Vorst Park area of Jersey City in the past week, it was the sound of millennial women and men running into their childhood crush.

Zac Efron has been spotted in Jersey City filming his new movie “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” and it made some New Jerseyans relive their middle school feelings.

Last week, when filming was taking place in North Bergen, people just couldn’t help but sneak a peek.

And can you blame them? I mean this is Troy freaking Bolton we’re talking about.

Or Link Larkin, if that’s more your speed.

Or for you non-musical theatre nerds, I guess, Ted Bundy?

Whatever you know him from, you can understand why the internet would be excited!

Here is a look at what they were filming in Van Vorst Park.

A Reddit user also snapped a pic of the park’s transformation into the 1960s/ 1970’s New York.

Adapted from a memoir of the same name, the movie follows a Marine Corp veteran named John “Chickie” Donohue (played by Efron) leaving New York in 1967 to bring beer to his childhood pals serving in Vietnam.

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” also stars Russell Crowe as a reporter covering the Vietnam War and Bill Murray. It’s being directed by Peter Farrelly, known for “Dumb and Dumber,” “There’s Something About Mary,” and “Fever Pitch.”

It will be distributed by Apple TV+.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

