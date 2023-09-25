Yum! Gourmet bagel shop opening third New Jersey location

We in the Garden State have always had good reason to be proud of our bagels. They put other states’ bagels to shame (yeah, New York, I’m including you).

Then there’s Bagel Nook, who took Jersey bagels and took them to the next level. They’ll be opening another location for you to try their creative bagels.

They don’t just serve your run-of-the-mill “sesame” or "everything” options, they serve wacky, fun bagels.

According to their website:

We started humbly but with a grand plan: To create the finest, most craziest bagels this world has ever tasted, end of story.

For instance, they combined two breakfast favorites with their Fruity Pebble overload bagel: a Fruity Pebble bagel with birthday cake cream cheese and strawberries in the middle.

Then there’s the Sugar Cookie overload bagel. Which is sugar cookie cream cheese, sugar cookies, and sprinkles on a tie dye bagel.

They show off their Jersey pride with their Princeton University bagels:

Or, for the kid in all of us, the Cookie Monster overload bagel: an Oreo bagel with cookie monster cream cheese, oreos, and chocolate chip cookies.

Bagel Nook first opened a spot on Village Center Drive in Freehold in 2015, then one on Harrison Drive in Princeton. Another store is coming soon.

While an exact date has not yet been announced, we do know it will open sometime in October at 4345 Route 9 in Freehold, NJ.

In addition to its bagels, Bagel Nook also offers sandwiches, breakfast platters, omelets, and donuts. You can check out their whole menu here.

For those who are plain bagel folks (like yours truly), you can still be invited to the “kooky bagel” party with their unique cream cheese flavors.

Just to name a few, they offer: birthday cake, ghost pepper, blazin’ hot ranch, s’mores, bacon scallion, Nutella, maple bacon, and peanut butter fudge.

Breakfast is about to get a whole lot sweeter in Freehold!

