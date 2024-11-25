Yum! Bang Cookies is now open in Ocean Township, NJ
Just in time for the holidays, the Jersey shore is getting a whole lot sweeter with the opening of Bang Cookies in Monmouth County.
For those unfamiliar with the chain, you’re going to want to check them out.
According to their website:
Bang Cookies is a luxe, all-natural, organic cookie company that was built as a response to run-of-the-mill, unsatisfying cookies. But don’t be fooled, our giant cookies are just as rich and sinfully delicious as they are #Instagrammable.
The new store just had its grand opening at 1609 Route 35 in Ocean Township, making this Bang’s fifth New Jersey location. You can also find them in Jersey City, Menlo Park Mall, American Dream Mall, and Newark Airport.
Some of the cookie flavors include peanut butter chocolate chip, white chocolate macadamia nut, triple chocolate, snickerchurro, and oatmeal raisin, white, they say, “ain’t your grandma’s oatmeal raisin cookie.”
“Our OG sea salt chocolate chip? Yeah, it’s basically the Beyoncé of cookies,” they wrote on their Instagram.
Bang Cookies has come a long way since they started selling their treats at a farmers market in 2016. From there, they expanded to brick and mortar stores, with locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
According to a news release, the company intends to open more locations shortly.
We’re dedicated to disrupting the cookie scene with an in-your-face attitude and attention-grabbing name that means exactly what you think it does. We will be your sugar daddy.
You can find out more about the brand on their website.
Happy snacking!
