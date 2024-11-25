Yum! Bang Cookies is now open in Ocean Township, NJ

Just in time for the holidays, the Jersey shore is getting a whole lot sweeter with the opening of Bang Cookies in Monmouth County.

For those unfamiliar with the chain, you’re going to want to check them out.

Bang Cookies via Instagram Bang Cookies via Instagram loading...

According to their website:

Bang Cookies is a luxe, all-natural, organic cookie company that was built as a response to run-of-the-mill, unsatisfying cookies. But don’t be fooled, our giant cookies are just as rich and sinfully delicious as they are #Instagrammable.

Bang Cookies via Instagram Bang Cookies via Instagram loading...

The new store just had its grand opening at 1609 Route 35 in Ocean Township, making this Bang’s fifth New Jersey location. You can also find them in Jersey City, Menlo Park Mall, American Dream Mall, and Newark Airport.

Some of the cookie flavors include peanut butter chocolate chip, white chocolate macadamia nut, triple chocolate, snickerchurro, and oatmeal raisin, white, they say, “ain’t your grandma’s oatmeal raisin cookie.”

Bang Cookies via Instagram Bang Cookies via Instagram loading...

“Our OG sea salt chocolate chip? Yeah, it’s basically the Beyoncé of cookies,” they wrote on their Instagram.

Bang Cookies via Instagram Bang Cookies via Instagram loading...

Bang Cookies has come a long way since they started selling their treats at a farmers market in 2016. From there, they expanded to brick and mortar stores, with locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Bang Cookies via Instagram Bang Cookies via Instagram loading...

According to a news release, the company intends to open more locations shortly.

We’re dedicated to disrupting the cookie scene with an in-your-face attitude and attention-grabbing name that means exactly what you think it does. We will be your sugar daddy.

Bang Cookies via Instagram Bang Cookies via Instagram loading...

You can find out more about the brand on their website.

Happy snacking!

Bang Cookies via Instagram Bang Cookies via Instagram loading...

Unique fall facts about the Jersey Shore you probably didn't know For our visitors, check out these six fun facts about the fall season along the Jersey Shore. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ's top 10 downtowns with the most holiday spirit The featured downtowns will have you coming back for years to come! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.