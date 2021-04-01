You’re not crazy; that WAS a famous NJ deli on ‘Sesame Street’

First of all, if Cookie Monster knew he wanted to make a Caprese salad, why why why would he eat all the mozzarella? Or mutz as many in Jersey might say.

But you know monsters.

So on this recent episode of Sesame Street Cookie Monster and another monster friend set out to replace the mutz. And what better place to go than Fiore’s Deli in Hoboken.

This Italian deli has been around since 1903. They’ve been around so long they’re on their second once-in-a-century pandemic. They’ve been around since before the Titanic was built let alone sank. Fiore’s is on Adams Street in Hoboken.

In the Sesame Steet episode they’re never mentioned out loud and the name on the building is blurred digitally but it indeed was them.

The monsters got this crash course in how to make mozzarella and even a demonstration on how to do the famous Fiore braid. And acquired the necessary mutz to complete their Caprese salad, of course.

Did getting a visit from Cookie Monster go to any of the guys’ heads at Fiore’s? Please. You think this was the first time the famous graced their doorstep? How about Mr. Frank Sinatra back in the day? Came in all the time. Or the whole cast of The Sopranos? How about Danny DeVito? Or would the gang from Law & Order SVU impress you?

So if you think they got starstruck by a couple muppets lookin’ for mutz, fuggetaboutit!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.