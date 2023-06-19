Your New Jersey guide to Nude Recreation Week

July 10-16 is National Nude Recreation Week. It’s a week where folks love to feel the natural wonder of no clothes restriction and participate in events and recreational activities without judgment.

I am not a nudist and you should be happy I’m not: it’s not pretty but I can understand and don’t judge all those who want to literally feel the wind beneath their wings and other regions. I know a nudist or two and they are very quiet about their conviction so as to not attract criticism or untoward attention to themselves or others who enjoy the nudist lifestyle.

Here in New Jersey, there is a very active community where nudists and naturists gather and participate in the nudist recreational lifestyle.

There are several naturist resorts here in New Jersey all will be holding events and recreational activities in celebration on National Nude Recreation Week. Here are some of New Jersey’s nudist clubs and naturist resorts:

Sky Farm, Basking Ridge, NJ

Sky Farm was America’s first permanent naturist community that opened in 1992. It operates as a cooperative and is open to its members.

Rock Lodge Nudist Club, Stockholm, NJ

A naturist’s paradise! The lodge sits on 145 acres of freshwater springs, lakes and mountains nestled in the Highlands of New Jersey. So many recreational activities are available at the Rock Lodge Nudist Club.

Gunnison Beach inside Gateway National Park at Sandy Hook, Highlands, New Jersey

This is a secluded beach area dedicated to those practicing the nudist lifestyle. Go by that secluded beach and area and there are plenty of signs that make you aware that the area is designated for that community.

There are a couple of organizations that celebrate the au natural, The American Association for Nude Recreation (AANR) is one that encourages naturists to get involved and celebrate through activities and they promote the benefits of enjoying life’s pursuits sans clothes.

Canva Canva loading...

The AANR says that there are many benefits of things you can do during Nude Recreation Week.

1. Get that overall complete tan. Nobody wants tan lines.

2. Get rid of the soggy swimsuit which can hold sand and dampness and cause chaffing.

3. Take a nature hike with just your boots and a smile. Be careful of the poison ivy! Become one with nature in the au natural.

4. Play beach volleyball. The AANR calls it the quintessential nudist pastime.

5. Take a swing at nudist golf!

6. Play pickleball, a gentler form of tennis and a fan favorite in the nudist community.

7. Stretch and breathe, naked yoga enthusiasts say that it is much more fulfilling then yoga with clothes.

8. Nude gardening is the ultimate in getting one with nature. Naturists say that many enjoy this activity.

9. Sailing while enjoying the nudist lifestyle is very liberating says those who enjoy this nudist activity.

These are just some of the activities that are celebrated during this week, Nude Recreation Week here in New Jersey. Enjoy the freedom and feel the breeze. Have fun!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

