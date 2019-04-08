Young woman dies in 30-foot fall from window in North Jersey

Family and friends are mourning a 19-year-old woman who fell 30 feet from a window in Sussex County.

Newton Police responded on Friday night around 10:40 p.m. to 144 Spring Street, historically known as the Waldmere hotel property. Lindsey Wright had fallen from a second-story window and was taken to Newton Medical Center, where she died of her injuries, police said.

The Daily Record reported that an autopsy on Sunday showed Wright died of injuries consistent with a fall. The death remains under active investigation, according to Police Chief Mike Richards.

Wright was a Byram resident and a 2017 graduate of Lenape Valley Regional High School. She had been attending the County College of Morris, where she was considering a career as a physician's assistant or in radiography, according to her obituary .

She was remembered as an animal lover, an "incredibly kind" person and a "beautiful soul."

Survivors include her parents, Bill and Lisa (McClellan) Wright, her sister, Emily Wright, as well as aunts, uncles and other extended family members.

"Lindsey’s Life Celebration" will include a memorial visitation on Saturday, April 13, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home in Landing. Within that time frame, a prayer service will be offered at 5:30 p.m. The remainder of services will be private.

Wright's family said in her obituary for those seeking to make memorial donations, to please consider B.A.R.K.S Animal Shelter, which is based in Byram.

A GoFundMe page to support the Wright family had already raised more than $2,200 as of Monday evening.

