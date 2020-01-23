EDISON — Jessica was a 5-year-old girl who had just started school and was enjoying every moment of it.

"She loved singing, dancing and could just light up the room," said family friend Rachael Stapleton. "Jessica was the sweetest, happiest little girl."

On Wednesday afternoon, a fire tore through a house on Jill Court, claiming the lives of the youngster and her 65-year-old grandmother, Kathy O'Callaghan.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while another was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. A family dog also died in the fire.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday did not return a request for additional information about the fire, which remained under investigation.

Stapleton, a friend of Jessica's mother, created a sanctioned GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

Stapleton said O'Callaghan's "children and grandchildren were her pride and joy and she always watched Jessica after school while Shannon was at work."

The Red Cross said they are assisting seven people from two families that lived in the two-family duplex.

Fire on Jill Court in Edison (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5