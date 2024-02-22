Young author from NJ making waves with free-thinking book on race

Unless you've been asleep for the last 15 years or just have your head up your *** you may have noticed a divisive trend in American politics.

It's called identity politics, and its venom has spread like wildfire. It goes against the very tenet of the late great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who hoped for a day when his children would be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.

Twenty-seven-year-old Coleman Hughes grew up in the very "liberal" New Jersey town of Montclair, in a very diverse environment. Among his friends and classmates were whites, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, etc.

He never viewed them according to their ethnicity, religion, or race. He just saw them as friends. It wasn't until his first week at Columbia University that he and his classmates were separated into groups by race. They were asked why they felt like either victims or oppressors in American society.

It was at that point that he started to think about what effects these tactics usually characterized as 'critical race theory" or "structural intersectionality" were having on society.

It led Coleman Hughes to write a very intelligent and insightful tome titled "The End of Race Politics-Arguments for a Colorblind America".

This is a very important book that should be read by everyone, especially politicians here in New Jersey and around the country.

I'm not waiting until Christmas to send a copy to Phil Murphy but he probably won't read it. It goes against his political playbook.

