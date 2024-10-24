You’ll SCREAM for this NJ pizzeria’s ghostly Halloween pie

In my humble opinion, it's not quite Halloween night unless you have a great slice of New Jersey pizza. The two go hand in hand.

When I was of trick-or-treating age, the tradition was to always go to my best friend Sara's house to get ready.

Her dad would play the old War of the Worlds radio broadcast while we made sure our costumes were good to go. After that, we’d sit down to have a slice of pizza before heading out to fill our bags with candy.

That’s why when I saw this Freehold pizzeria’s spooktacular pizza, I became so jealous of current Freehold trick-or-treaters!

Mateo’s Pizza makes a spooky Halloween pizza

Mateo’s Pizza and Italian Cuisine in Freehold, NJ, makes a ghostly pizza so haunting that you’ll scream with excitement.

They call it the Ghostitos Pizza, and they’ll be making it through Halloween for you to order for your spooky season celebrations.

The delicious pie is haunted by cute little ghosts for you and the kiddos to enjoy before or after they go out to get their haul of candy.

“The kids loved it,” one happy customer told New Jersey 101.5. “We are turning it into a new tradition now.”

If you want to make it a tradition of your own, you can find Mateo’s Pizza and Italian cuisine at 13 West Main Street in Freehold, NJ. Or, if you prefer delivery, you can give them a call to order your Ghostito pie at 732-780-5100.

Happy Halloween!

