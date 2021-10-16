You’ll recognize these NJ locations in the classic Amityville Horror movie

It turns out that the Jersey Shore is all over one of the most frightening, most highly reviewed and most popular horror movies of all time. And with Halloween here, there is no better time to remind you of the places that were front and center in the making of this legendary horror flick.

Of course, we're talking the legendary Amityville Horror. It's a movie that made over $80 million in the U.S. alone, so lots of people over the years have seen the glimpses of the Jersey Shore in the legendary flick.

So, which local spots hit the screen in the Amityville Horror? Some you know, and some you may not.

We all know that the Amityville Horror House was actually in Long Island, but the home you see in the original movie was not the Long Island house. It was actually a house in Toms River. It's on Brooks Road.

Google Maps

There were also scenes in other Jersey Shore locations. Some scenes were actually shot at the beautiful St. Peter's Church in Point Pleasant.

Google Maps

There were also other scenes recorded locally, including the use of the grounds of Georgian Court University in Lakewood.

Google Maps

So, as Halloween approaches, and you're checking out those legendary horror flicks that make this time of the year so much fun, then you may be actually driving past these legendary movie spots right here at the Jersey Shore. Spooky, right?

Happy Halloween Jersey Shore!

If You Love Everything Haunted You'll Really Love These

Here are New Jersey's Most Wanted Criminals